AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Gradually More Humid Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine mixes with some clouds and as we move through the day, the humidity gradually rises. A late day shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, mainly in our western suburbs, but most of us remain dry. The high is 86.
TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies. A few overnight showers are possible and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm, mainly toward morning. The low is 72.
TUESDAY: A spotty morning shower or thunderstorm is likely in some neighborhoods. A few downpours and even an isolated heavy storm can't be ruled out. The showers die down during the afternoon and we see the return of some sun. The high is a warm and humid 88.
WEDNESDAY: Look for plenty of sunshine. It may not be quite as humid, but the temperatures will be hot during the afternoon. Our high has a chance of hitting 90.
THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, moderately humid air and continued heat. The high is 92.
FRIDAY: This will mark the season's first heat wave if our current forecast highs work out (three straight days of 90 or better). We're looking at a mix of sun and clouds for the end of the work week. Humidity will not be a huge issue, but the high reaches a hot 92, so cool drinks will again be important if you're outside working or playing for an extended period of time.
SATURDAY: It's a partly sunny, hot start to the weekend. Look for a high of 91. It may be a bit humid and there's a chance of late-day thunderstorm, especially in our northern suburbs.
SUNDAY: Another thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but overall, this is a partly sunny day with the heating easing a bit. The high is 85.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high settles around 84.
