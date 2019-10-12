AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Milder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 72.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows 46-51.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. A shower is possible late in the day. Mainly south and east of the city. High 70.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 73.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to start. High clouds move in during the afternoon. High 69.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 67.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 61.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 64.
