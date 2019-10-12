Weather

AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Milder

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 72.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows 46-51.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. A shower is possible late in the day. Mainly south and east of the city. High 70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 73.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to start. High clouds move in during the afternoon. High 69.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 67.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 61.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 64.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher on leave after racially-charged altercation with parent
Police release sketch of suspect wanted in Drexel rape
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB to close this weekend
48 cremated remains found at vacant North Philly funeral home
Suspended NJ police officer, wife indicted in infant's death
Storm off the coast causes flooding at Jersey Shore
Trump administration's acting homeland security secretary steps down
Show More
Jury deadlocks in fmr. Bordentown Twp. police chief's hate-crime trial
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
Sisters spark weight loss domino effect with friends, family
Investigation continues into cause of house explosion in Torresdale
Drive-by shooting injures 5 in Queen Village
More TOP STORIES News