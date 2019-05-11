AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Nice

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Clouds increase late in the day. A spotty shower is possible for areas south of the city (most stay dry). High 69.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with rain developing. Some of it will be heavy at times towards dawn. Lows 49-52.

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. It will also be rather breezy and chilly. High 53.

MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. Still on the chilly side. High 53.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with spotty showers. High 58.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 68.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the day. High 70.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 71.

