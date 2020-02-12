Weather

AccuWeather: Partly sunny skies, warm but breezy on Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- FRIDAY: We quickly transition to partly sunny skies. It will still be warm, but breezy and becoming less humid. Our high is a relatively warm 85.

SATURDAY: It looks like a fabulous weekend, beginning with a mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday with a high of just 78.

SUNDAY: This is another mostly sunny and delightful day with a high of 82.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): The forecast is improving. Look for partly sunny skies. It might be a bit more humid, but it now appears as though any thunderstorms stay well north and west of our region. The high is 84.

TUESDAY: This is a partly sunny, humid day with a possible shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening. Our high is 82.

WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, muggy air and some showers and thunderstorms around. The high: 83.

THURSDAY: It's still humid with partial sunshine. The high is 82.

