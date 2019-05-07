AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Very Warm Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have partly sunny skies today with light winds and warm high of 79 very late in the afternoon. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible, mainly north and west of I-95.
TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm is possible, mainly in northern suburbs like Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and Mercer County. We dry out overnight. The low dips to 54.
WEDNESDAY: Cooler air arrives. Winds shift from the northeast, bringing an ocean flow that adds more cloud cover to the picture along with an occasional light shower and some drizzle. This does not look like a lot of rain, though. Peeks of sun can't be ruled out, but clouds definitely win the day. The high is just 67.
THURSDAY: Clouds are still prevalent with only occasional sunny breaks. It's still cool with more intermittent light rain and drizzle at times. Rainfall totals are very small. The high slides to 61.
FRIDAY: Sun will mix with clouds and we warm again as a warm front passes to the north and a cold front approaches from the northwest. Humidity will also rise. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. A few downpours can't be ruled out. The high increases to 75.
SATURDAY: The rain is gone and we see partly sunny skies with a pleasant high of 72.
SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Clouds will quickly thicken and by the afternoon, some rain is likely. Rain continues to fall in the evening. The high is 66.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out. The high: 68.
TUESDAY: This looks like a nice day with partly sunny skies and a high around 70.
