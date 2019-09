AccuWeather: Partly Sunny

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. High 82.TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, comfortable. Lows 53-62.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 74.TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Turning more humid by afternoon. High 82.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Record breaking heat likely (the record is 87 set in 2002). High 93.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a shower and thunderstorm in spots. High 72.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers around. High 68.SATURDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 65.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 68.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app