AccuWeather: Partly Sunny

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. High 82.
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, comfortable. Lows 53-62.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High 74.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Turning more humid by afternoon. High 82.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Record breaking heat likely (the record is 87 set in 2002). High 93.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a shower and thunderstorm in spots. High 72.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers around. High 68.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 65.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 68.
