AccuWeather: Patchy clouds tonight, chilly for May

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: This is a breezy and cool day, but good-looking. We'll have beautiful sunshine all morning. Some clouds bubble up and mix with the sun this afternoon. It's about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday with a high of 66.

FRIDAY: Clouds build back into the region and we have a chance for some rain by evening. It's also a tad cooler with a high of 65.

SATURDAY: We're in for a breezy start to the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun and a chance for a spotty shower. The high is a cool 60.

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): A stalled front looks to impact us late in the day. We start off mostly sunny for morning brunch but could see some rain by dinner. It's another cool day with temperatures more than 10 degrees below average. High: 61.
MONDAY: Clouds will mix with some occasional sun. Another spotty shower can't be ruled out, especially in the morning High: 63.

TUESDAY: Finally, we're in for a completely rain-free day with mostly sunny skies and another high around 66.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun and temperatures stay a bit below average. The high is 66.

