AccuWeather: Patchy Dense Fog Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and milder. Areas of fog developing after midnight. Some of this fog will be rather dense. Lows 45-51.

MONDAY: Patchy morning fog burns off and we end up with a nice, partly sunny afternoon. With warmer air beginning to filter into the region, our high rises to around 70.

TUESDAY: Patchy early morning fog is possible again, but we get another nice, partly sunny afternoon with an even milder high of 73. A stray shower can't be ruled out north and west of the city, but it's only about a 20% chance.

WEDNESDAY: This is yet another day of partial sunshine and unseasonable warmth with a high of 75.

THURSDAY: The beat goes on. Look for partly sunny skies and a mild, comfortable high of 76.

FRIDAY: It's still nice with partly sunny skies. The high slips a bit, but it's still mild with a high of 73.

SATURDAY: Our nice, mils weather pattern finally changes with a front sliding through that will bring us clouds and possible rain. The high slips back to 69.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies are likely. We can't rule out a shower. The high is a cooler 65.

