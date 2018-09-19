WEATHER

AccuWeather: Patchy Fog Overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News at noon on September 19, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, patchy fog. A sprinkle is possible after midnight. Lows 60-66.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Some sun is possible during the afternoon. High 75.

FRIDAY: Warm and humid. Expect a combination of sun and clouds. Perhaps a spotty thunderstorm very late in the day (mainly west of the city). High 81.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun, less humid. High 79. Autumn arrives at 9:54 p.m.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers around, especially south of the city. High 72.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A few showers are possible. High 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. A shower is possible. High 76.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. Showers are likely during the afternoon. High 80.

Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Watch: Time-lapse shows Florence from space
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Florence updates: 37 dead, including 27 in NC
Give to the Red Cross and help the victims of Hurricane Florence
More Weather
Top Stories
Give to the Red Cross and help the victims of Hurricane Florence
Teen sought in broad daylight sex assault of 13-year-old girl
1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Western Pa. courthouse, officials say
Trenton police officer charged with sexual assault of a minor
WATCH: Carson Wentz talks comeback ahead of return
Police: Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors in Bucks County
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect pleads not guilty
4 people injured in shooting at business in Madison suburb
Show More
Driver charged after police officer dragged during traffic stop in Olney
Police sergeant among 24 alleged child predators arrested in sting operation in New Jersey
Latest in Former Philly cop charged in on-duty shooting
WR Jordan Matthews returning to the Eagles
City worker stabbed in North Philadelphia
More News