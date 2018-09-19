AccuWeather: Patchy Fog Overnight

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, patchy fog. A sprinkle is possible after midnight. Lows 60-66.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Some sun is possible during the afternoon. High 75.FRIDAY: Warm and humid. Expect a combination of sun and clouds. Perhaps a spotty thunderstorm very late in the day (mainly west of the city). High 81.SATURDAY: Clouds and sun, less humid. High 79. Autumn arrives at 9:54 p.m.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers around, especially south of the city. High 72.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A few showers are possible. High 70.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. A shower is possible. High 76.WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. Showers are likely during the afternoon. High 80.