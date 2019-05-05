AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Flash Flood Watch has been posted for the area until 4pm Sunday. Brief, but heavy rain is expected Sunday with 1" to 2" of rain likely.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times, especially during the morning. The rain will gradually come to an end from southwest to northeast during the late afternoon. High 60.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows 49-53.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 74.
TUESDAY: Nicest day of the week! Mostly sunny and warm. High 80.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Slight chance of a shower during the afternoon (mainly south and west of the city). High 68.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain and drizzle. High 63.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 70.
