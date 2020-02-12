AccuWeather: Periods of rain, chilly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain and drizzle. The wind will make it feel like the 40's at times. High 54.
TONIGHT: A few showers are likely this evening. Otherwise, decreasing clouds overnight, chilly. Low 43-47.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Early morning clouds will give way to some sunshine during the day. Turning milder and breezy. High 72.
TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, high 78.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine starts the day with some clouds increasing later. We'll have to watch for some late day showers or rain, high 78.
THURSDAY: The 80s finally make a return! Thursday will bring clouds and sunshine with the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, high 81.
FRIDAY: Clouds, limited sun. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. High 82.
SATURDAY: More clouds than sun, but warm, high 84.
