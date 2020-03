AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain, Cooler

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Chris Sowers says gray skies and periods of rain will keep temperatures on the chilly side today.SATURDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain and drizzle. Some of the rain could be on the heavier side during the morning. High 52.TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with leftover showers and drizzle. Lows 45-49.SUNDAY: A leftover shower is likely in the morning. A second round of showers is possible in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. High 64.MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 65.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon. High 57.WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with light rain at times. High 51.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 59.FRIDAY: Sunny and nice. High 57.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app