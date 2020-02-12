AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain, Cooler

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Chris Sowers says gray skies and periods of rain will keep temperatures on the chilly side today.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain and drizzle. Some of the rain could be on the heavier side during the morning. High 52.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with leftover showers and drizzle. Lows 45-49.
SUNDAY: A leftover shower is likely in the morning. A second round of showers is possible in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. High 64.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 65.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon. High 57.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with light rain at times. High 51.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 59.
FRIDAY: Sunny and nice. High 57.
