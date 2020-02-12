Weather

AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain, Cooler

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Chris Sowers says gray skies and periods of rain will keep temperatures on the chilly side today.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain and drizzle. Some of the rain could be on the heavier side during the morning. High 52.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with leftover showers and drizzle. Lows 45-49.

SUNDAY: A leftover shower is likely in the morning. A second round of showers is possible in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. High 64.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 65.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon. High 57.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with light rain at times. High 51.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 59.

FRIDAY: Sunny and nice. High 57.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stay-at-home order expands in Pa. as overflow facilities get ready
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Grandmother, 2 grandsons killed in SW Philadelphia house fire
Area officials work to thin jail, prison populations amid COVID-19
FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
New Jersey reports 27 additional deaths, bringing total to 108
State-by-state rankings for COVID-19 testing
Show More
Fire tears through strip mall in Tabernacle, New Jersey
Man shot, beaten with skillet in North Philadelphia
King of Prussia Events Company Makes Face Shields
Man tearfully thanks hospital staff for saving wife's life
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus stimulus package after swift votes
More TOP STORIES News