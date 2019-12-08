Weather

AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with light rain or drizzle developing late. Lows 34-40.

MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it could be heavy at times. Areas of fog forming. High 58.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain at times. High 64.

WEDNESDAY: A morning snow shower or brief period of light snow is possible. Otherwise, clouds will give way to some sunshine. Turning brisk and much colder. High 40. Wind chills in the 30's.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 33. Wind chills in the 20's.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain arriving at night. High 44.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain possible. High 52.

SUNDAY: Breezy and mild with a shower possible. High 52.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
