AccuWeather: Periods of Rain Overnight and Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says the rain will be heavy at times tonight, with areas of fog.

TONIGHT: Periods of rain and drizzle. Lows 37-44. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Poconos where freezing rain is likely.

MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. The rain will taper off during the afternoon. High 54.

TUESDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Look for partly sunny skies and the return of cooler air as we get set to ring in the new year. It will be a breezy day with a high of 50. We'll be in the mid 30s at midnight.

WEDNESDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): It's a dry day for the Mummers, but a bit chilly. Temperatures at dawn will be near freezing. High 43.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain developing at night. High 47.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain. High 54.

SATURDAY: A leftover morning shower is possible. Clouds will break for some sunshine during the afternoon. High 53.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. The high 51.

