AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain Sunday

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 8, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with rain developing. Lows 55-59.

SUNDAY: ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY - Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times (especially west of the city). A FLOOD WATCH has been issued. High 64.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer and more humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible for some. High 79.

TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm may develop during the afternoon. High 83.

WEDNESDAY: Rather warm and sticky with a combination of sun and clouds. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 85.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. A few showers are possible during the afternoon. High 85.

FRIDAY: Depending largely on the track of Florence, it will be cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 83.

SATURDAY: Warm and humid, with the threat of rain (dependent on the track of Florence). High 82.

