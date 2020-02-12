AccuWeather: Periods of Rain This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Morning sunshine gave way to thickening clouds this afternoon, with a seasonable high of 48 degrees.
TONIGHT: Rain moves in around midnight and for the northwest suburbs this likely begins as a two or three hour period of wet snow before it switches over to rain well before dawn. Even during the brief period that it is snowing the roads should be mainly wet with any brief coating on non-paved surfaces. Most will not even notice this as it will be all rain when people wake up. Low: 38.
SATURDAY: Rain continues through the morning up until around midday. This is round one for the weekend and should drop 1/4" to 1/2" of rainfall. During the afternoon we dry out, but low clouds will be stubborn to break. Skies will definitely brighten and we may even get a break or two of sun toward sunset with a mild high of 55.
SUNDAY: Round two of the rain moves in around mid morning, beginning in many areas between 8am and 11am from southwest to northeast. This will be a soaking rain that lasts into Sunday evening. Rainfall totals with this will be around 1/2" to 1". If you want to get in a walk or run or a trip to the store before it rains, get out early. Temperatures will be cooler, with a high of 47
MONDAY: Clouds and showers linger in the morning. We then break into some sunshine for the afternoon and it turns downright windy, with gusts of 35-40mph possible. A high that reaches around 54 will drastically fall overnight dipping into the mid 20s.
TUESDAY: We have a one day shot of cold air, with a high of only 39 despite bright sunshine.
WEDNESDAY: Its mostly cloudy with a high of 46. Some rain is possible and it may start as a wintry mix north and west.
THURSDAY: We'll see lots of clouds, some sun, with the chance of a shower. The high climbs to 54.
FRIDAY: Clouds, some sunshine with a shower possible and a cooler high of 47.
