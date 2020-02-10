AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain Today, More This Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist David Murphy says we have multiple chances for rain through Thursday. Then, colder air arrives.
TODAY: Monday will be a cloudy day with rain at times and cool with a high of 48. An 8-16 mph breeze will add to the chilly feel.
TONIGHT: Clouds hang tough and more rain is likely at times. The low is 45.
TUESDAY: This is another cloudy day with rain in the morning and a few scattered showers lingering into the afternoon. The high is a bit milder: 53.
WEDNESDAY: Sun in the morning will give way to increasing clouds. Another round of rain arrives during the evening. Our high cools to 46.
THURSDAY: Look for another mainly cloudy, unsettled day with rain likely, especially in the morning. Some sun is possible later in the day. The high is milder again: 56.
FRIDAY: Colder air rushes into the region. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun. It's brisk and much colder with a high of only 31. Some flurries are possible.
SATURDAY: This is the first mostly sunny day we've had in a while, but it's still cold with a high of 34.
SUNDAY: The day is mostly cloudy overall and some rain is possible. But at least it's milder with a high bouncing up to 47.
MONDAY: This is a partly sunny, milder start to the new work week with a high of 53.
