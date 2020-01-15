AccuWeather: Pick of the week; Snow on the way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Get outside for hump day! After morning low clouds, a bubble of high pressure provides bright sunshine. It's the last mild day for a while with a high of 54, some 14 degrees above average. A passing shower is possible at night as a cold front approaches.
THURSDAY: After a stray shower, it will turn blustery and chilly. Clouds will dominate again and we'll reach our high of 49 rather early in the day. Temps will slowly fall to the low to mid 40s in the afternoon. Winds will gust 40-50 mph.
FRIDAY: Arctic air drains in, bringing our area a mostly sunny, but very cold day. The high temperatures only hits 34, about 6 degrees below average.
SATURDAY: An area of low pressure passes to our north and bringing a complicated winter storm. With high pressure over Quebec funneling in cold air, the storm will start as snow in the early afternoon, likely for the entire region. But, warmer air will quickly move in, mixing or completely changing the precipitation over to rain in most of our area. Before the changeover we may get a bit of accumulating snow, especially across the Poconos. We'll reach our high of 38 late in the day and it stays above freezing overnight.
SUNDAY: As the storm departs and high pressure builds into the region it's partly sunny, windy and cold, with a high of 39.
MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY OF SERVICE): Bundle up for your day of service. It's at least dry and bright with mostly sunny skies. Cold air settles into the region and we stay below freezing with a high of 31.
TUESDAY: The coldest air so far this season, year and decade. The high only hits 28.
