AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Summer Weekend

It was a fantastic Friday, with abundant sunshine, dew points in the 50s, and a comfortable high of 83.TONIGHT: It's clear, cool and comfortable overnight with a low of 64 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dropping into the upper 50s again.SATURDAY: This looks like a great start to the weekend. Sun will mix with a few patchy clouds. Humidity is still very manageable. We get a nice high around 82.SUNDAY: The leading edge of even warmer air moves in and this could touch off a spotty shower or two in the Poconos and higher terrain areas of the Lehigh Valley, but overall it's another fairly bright day. The high climbs to 88. Enjoy the weekend, because a big, uncomfortable change arrives on Monday.MONDAY: The combination of summertime heat and humidity returns behind a passing warm front. Look for a mix of clouds and sun. A stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but most areas remain dry. The high is a hot and sticky 93.TUESDAY: This also looks like a hot, very humid day with a blazing high of 95. The heat index will make it feel like near 100.WEDNESDAY: The heat goes on and so does the uncomfortable humidity. Look for another hot and steamy afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun and a high of 95. Heat index values will again top out over 100 in some areas.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The heat may ease a bit, but we're still looking at uncomfortable humidity. A shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high dips to 86.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun. More showers and thunderstorms are possible. It's still humid, too, with a cooler high of 81.-----