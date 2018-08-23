AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather

This is the weather many of us have been waiting for: a refreshing northwesterly wind, bone dry humidity, lots of sun and a comfortably cool high of 79. If you haven't had a chance yet, make sure to get outside this evening and enjoy!TONIGHT: Clear skies and get a little taste of fall with lows dipping to the mid 50s in the outlying suburbs to 62 here in Center City. Definitely a night to open the windows and let in some crisp, fresh air.FRIDAY: High pressure moves overhead giving us wall to wall sunshine, light winds Our high reaches 83.SATURDAY: Three times is the charm! Sun will mix with a few patchy clouds. Humidity is still very manageable. We get another nice high around 83.SUNDAY: The leading edge of even warmer air moves in and this could touch off a spotty shower or two in the Poconos, higher terrain of the Lehigh Valley, but overall its another fairly bright day. Definitely a pool or beach day to end the weekend. The high is 88.MONDAY: The combination of summertime heat and humidity returns behind that passing warm front. Look for a mix of clouds and sun. A stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but most areas remain dry. The high is a hot and sticky 93.TUESDAY: This also looks like a hot, very humid one with another afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible here and there. The high is a blazing 95.WEDNESDAY: The heat goes on! Look for another hot and steamy afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun and a high of 95. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. More afternoon thunderstorms are possible in some areas. It's still hot and humid with our high easing down to around 92.-----