WEATHER

AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather

EMBED </>More Videos

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 23, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
This is the weather many of us have been waiting for: a refreshing northwesterly wind, bone dry humidity, lots of sun and a comfortably cool high of 79. If you haven't had a chance yet, make sure to get outside this evening and enjoy!

TONIGHT: Clear skies and get a little taste of fall with lows dipping to the mid 50s in the outlying suburbs to 62 here in Center City. Definitely a night to open the windows and let in some crisp, fresh air.

FRIDAY: High pressure moves overhead giving us wall to wall sunshine, light winds Our high reaches 83.

SATURDAY: Three times is the charm! Sun will mix with a few patchy clouds. Humidity is still very manageable. We get another nice high around 83.

SUNDAY: The leading edge of even warmer air moves in and this could touch off a spotty shower or two in the Poconos, higher terrain of the Lehigh Valley, but overall its another fairly bright day. Definitely a pool or beach day to end the weekend. The high is 88.

MONDAY: The combination of summertime heat and humidity returns behind that passing warm front. Look for a mix of clouds and sun. A stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but most areas remain dry. The high is a hot and sticky 93.

TUESDAY: This also looks like a hot, very humid one with another afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible here and there. The high is a blazing 95.

WEDNESDAY: The heat goes on! Look for another hot and steamy afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun and a high of 95. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. More afternoon thunderstorms are possible in some areas. It's still hot and humid with our high easing down to around 92.

-----
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Cecily Tynan visits with Phoenix, the Harris Hawk at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Show More
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
More News