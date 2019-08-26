AccuWeather: Pleasant 70s today, warmer by Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun gives way to an increase in clouds today, but we have low humidity and a comfortable high of 77. A spotty, brief shower is possible near the coast, but it's mainly dry. Highs at the Shore are in the mid 70s.
RIP CURRENTS: There is a high risk of rip currents along the New Jersey and Delaware beaches into this evening, thanks to a prolonged onshore flow. Swim near lifeguards and pay attention to any posted warnings.
TONIGHT: Skies are mainly cloudy. The low is a cool, comfortable 63.
TUESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with a slight uptick in humidity during the afternoon and a high of 78.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a warm and humid afternoon with a high of 83. Some showers and thunderstorms are likely later in the day.
THURSDAY: A lingering shower is possible in the morning. Otherwise, we transition to partly sunny skies for the afternoon with gradually lowering humidity. The high is 84.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies return. It's still warm with a high of 85.
SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A stray shower is possible, but most of the day is probably dry. The high is a warm 86.
SUNDAY: Look for a partly sunny close to the weekend with an afternoon thunderstorm not out of the question. The high is 84.
MONDAY: A morning shower or storm is possible. Otherwise, we see a mix of clouds and sun with another warm high of 81.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News