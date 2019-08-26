Weather

AccuWeather: Pleasant 70s today, warmer by Wednesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun gives way to an increase in clouds today, but we have low humidity and a comfortable high of 77. A spotty, brief shower is possible near the coast, but it's mainly dry. Highs at the Shore are in the mid 70s.

RIP CURRENTS: There is a high risk of rip currents along the New Jersey and Delaware beaches into this evening, thanks to a prolonged onshore flow. Swim near lifeguards and pay attention to any posted warnings.

TONIGHT: Skies are mainly cloudy. The low is a cool, comfortable 63.

TUESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with a slight uptick in humidity during the afternoon and a high of 78.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a warm and humid afternoon with a high of 83. Some showers and thunderstorms are likely later in the day.

THURSDAY: A lingering shower is possible in the morning. Otherwise, we transition to partly sunny skies for the afternoon with gradually lowering humidity. The high is 84.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies return. It's still warm with a high of 85.

SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A stray shower is possible, but most of the day is probably dry. The high is a warm 86.

SUNDAY: Look for a partly sunny close to the weekend with an afternoon thunderstorm not out of the question. The high is 84.

MONDAY: A morning shower or storm is possible. Otherwise, we see a mix of clouds and sun with another warm high of 81.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in fast-moving West Deptford house fire
Police shoot dogs following attack on man
Man critical after shot while driving in Logan
Child, 10, struck in NE Philly; police questioning driver
Boy, 5, falls out of second-floor window in Center City
High rip current risk in effect through Monday night
Teen shot twice in the back of the head in schoolyard
Show More
2 women sexually assaulted in separate incidents: Philadelphia police
Teen shot in hallway of Philadelphia apartment building: Police
Viral 26-pound cat 'Mr. B' getting adopted, shelter says
Junkyard fire burns 10 vehicles in Southwest Philadelphia
Boy hit by stray bullet at Coca-Cola Park honored for bravery
More TOP STORIES News