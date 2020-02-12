Weather

AccuWeather: Pleasant Monday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cool. Lows 51-59.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, cool. High 79.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant. High 80.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 81.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 82.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and turning more humid. High 86.

SATURDAY: Hot, but not humid. A thunderstorm is possible. High 92.

SUNDAY: Humid with a thunderstorm around. High 92.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Looting, violence reported after large crowd gathers in North Philly
South Philly residents gather to protect Christopher Columbus statue
Southwest shooting leaves one man dead, another in critical condition: Police
Lower Makefield residents asked to shelter in place after bear sighting
Watch the virtual 2020 Philly Pride Parade
Explosives thrown at restaurant employees, ATM
Protesters return to Franklinville; Philly rally closes streets
Show More
Trump rally called 'dangerous move' in age of coronavirus
1 dead, several displaced following apartment fire
Atlanta officer fired after deadly shooting of black man
Ben Carson declines to back Trump's claims about black community
Officer charged in Floyd's death eligible for pension money
More TOP STORIES News