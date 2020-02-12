AccuWeather: Pleasant Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cool. Lows 51-59.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, cool. High 79.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant. High 80.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. High 81.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 82.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and turning more humid. High 86.
SATURDAY: Hot, but not humid. A thunderstorm is possible. High 92.
SUNDAY: Humid with a thunderstorm around. High 92.
