PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had partly sunny skies today with low humidity, a cool breeze and a below average high of 77.
TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with a cool but comfortable low of 59.
TUESDAY: The nice pattern continues. Look for another partly sunny, pleasant day with low humidity and an afternoon high of 78.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A spotty shower is possible well south of Philadelphia, but even there, most of the day is dry. Temperatures hold at 78.
THURSDAY: More clouds build into the region and so does higher humidity. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. Our high is 82.
FRIDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day and turning even more humid. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially during the afternoon. Our high creeps up to 84.
SATURDAY: This looks like a warm and somewhat humid start to the official summer season. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high climbs to 88. Summer officially arrives at 5:44 p.m.
SUNDAY: The heat and humidity are still in place for Father's Day. Another shower or thunderstorm is still possible. Our high tops out at 90.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another thunderstorm possible. It's still sticky and hot, with a high of 92.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Pleasant Stretch of Weather Continues
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News