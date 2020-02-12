Weather

AccuWeather: Pleasant Stretch of Weather Continues

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had partly sunny skies today with low humidity, a cool breeze and a below average high of 77.

TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with a cool but comfortable low of 59.

TUESDAY: The nice pattern continues. Look for another partly sunny, pleasant day with low humidity and an afternoon high of 78.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A spotty shower is possible well south of Philadelphia, but even there, most of the day is dry. Temperatures hold at 78.

THURSDAY: More clouds build into the region and so does higher humidity. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. Our high is 82.

FRIDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day and turning even more humid. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially during the afternoon. Our high creeps up to 84.

SATURDAY: This looks like a warm and somewhat humid start to the official summer season. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high climbs to 88. Summer officially arrives at 5:44 p.m.

SUNDAY: The heat and humidity are still in place for Father's Day. Another shower or thunderstorm is still possible. Our high tops out at 90.

MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another thunderstorm possible. It's still sticky and hot, with a high of 92.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
T-Mobile service down for over 86 million US customers
Police Respond to Multiple Bear Sightings in NJ and Pa.
12 Members Allentown Family Diagnosed with COVID-19; 4 Have Died
City: No plans to remove Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza
Big win for LGBT rights but fight's not over in Pennsylvania
Customers return to NJ restaurants for outdoor dining
Joe Biden to visit Darby, deliver remarks on country's reopening
Show More
How to protect your family from food products that could make you sick
Shoppers Share Concerns With Retail Open in Pa.
Mayor, commissioner announce review of Philly's protest response
SCOTUS rules LGBT people protected from job discrimination
2021 Oscars postponed 8 weeks due to coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News