AccuWeather: Pleasant Stretch of Weather Continues Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have partly sunny skies today with low humidity, a gentle breeze and a pleasant high of 77. Essentially, it's a continuation of the nice stretch of weather that began on Friday. At The Shore: partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 70. There's a moderate risk of rip currents today and probably tomorrow, too.
TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with a cool but comfortable low of 58.
TUESDAY: The nice pattern continues. Look for another partly sunny, pleasant day with low humidity and an afternoon high of 78.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A shower is possible well south of Philadelphia, but even there, most of the day is dry. Temperatures warm slightly with a high of 80.
THURSDAY: More clouds build into the region and so does higher humidity. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. Our high is 82.
FRIDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day and turning even more humid. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, especially during the afternoon. Our high creeps up to 86.
SATURDAY: This looks like a hot and somewhat humid start to the official summer season. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high climbs to 90. Summer officially arrives at 5:44 p.m..
SUNDAY: The heat and humidity are still in place. Another shower or thunderstorm is still possible. Our high tops out at 92.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another thunderstorm possible. It's still sticky. With a forecast high of 92, it's possible that this marks the beginning of the summer's first heat wave.
