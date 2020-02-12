Weather

AccuWeather: Pleasant Sunday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows 49-57.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, cooler. High 76.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, cool. High 77.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant. High 78.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon for areas south of the city. High 81.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. There's a slight chance of a pop up thunderstorm. High 86.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun with a thunderstorm possible. High 88.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters return to Franklinville; Philly rally closes streets
It's now OK to drink on Atlantic City Boardwalk
Floyd family seeks lawsuit against Minneapolis officers
1 dead, 2 injured in fiery crash in Camden
Police seek killer after transgender woman found dead near Schuylkill River
DA: 'Contract killer' charged with 4 Philadelphia murders
CDC releases guidelines for mass gatherings
Show More
12-year-old girl injured in West Philly double shooting
Philly police inspector's nephew dies of gun violence
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor
Saturday is deadline to register for Del. primary
At West Point, Trump stresses unity, nation's core values
More TOP STORIES News