AccuWeather: Pleasant Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows 49-57.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, cooler. High 76.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, cool. High 77.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant. High 78.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon for areas south of the city. High 81.
THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. There's a slight chance of a pop up thunderstorm. High 86.
SATURDAY: Clouds and sun with a thunderstorm possible. High 88.
