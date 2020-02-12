AccuWeather: Pleasant Today, A Warmer Stretch Starts Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A chilly, frosty morning (FROST ADVISORY expiring at 8 a.m.) is giving way to a pleasant, seasonable afternoon with sun, high clouds, light winds and a high of 65. It's great weather for the 7,000 or so lucky fans who scored some of the limited tickets to this afternoon's game.
TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies and a bit of patchy fog developing by morning, especially in valleys north of Philadelphia. The overnight low is a chilly 51
MONDAY: Patchy morning fog burns off and we end up with a nice, partly sunny afternoon. With warmer air beginning to filter into the region, our high rises to around 70.
TUESDAY: Patchy early morning fog is possible again, but we get another nice, partly sunny afternoon with an even milder high of 73. A stray shower can't be ruled out north and west of the city, but it's only about a 20% chance.
WEDNESDAY: This is yet another day of partial sunshine and unseasonable warmth with a high of 75.
THURSDAY: The beat goes on. Look for partly sunny skies and a mild, comfortable high of 76.
FRIDAY: It's still nice with partly sunny skies. The high slips a bit, but it's still mild with a high of 73.
SATURDAY: Our nice, mils weather pattern finally changes with a front sliding through that will bring us clouds and possible rain. The high slips back to 69.
SUNDAY: Overcast skies are likely. We can't rule out a shower. The high is a cooler 65.
