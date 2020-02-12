AccuWeather: Pleasant Today, Soaking Rain Thursday Morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun gives way to increasing clouds today. Winds are light and it's a pleasant afternoon with a high of 59.
TONIGHT: Look for increasing clouds through the evening. Late at night, rain arrives from the west and becomes steadier toward dawn. The low is 45.
THURSDAY: A driving rain early in the morning rush hour begins to die down by about 7 or 8 o'clock, but with .5 to 1" of rain, it will take a while for ponding and puddling on roads to subside. It will also be a while before the clouds break, although the later we go into the afternoon, the better chance we have of seeing some sun. Also, this will be a tough day to determine temperatures, as a nearby front will cause a vast difference across the region. In northern areas like the Lehigh Valley, we may only see highs in the 50s. Philadelphia will be somewhere in the low to mid 60s (we'll throw a dart and call for 64). Southern areas like Dover and Millville could touch 70. Meanwhile, SPRING ARRIVES at 11:49 at night.
FRIDAY: Clouds will give way to occasional sunny breaks. A few showers are possible, especially later in the day, but it's not a wash-out. The big story is the high temperature: 78. That's only 5 degrees off the record high of 83 set back in 1945 and the warmest day of the year!
SATURDAY: A front sweeps through and we're left with a mostly sunny, but breezy and much cooler start to the weekend with a high of only 49 and wind chills in the upper 30s.
SUNDAY: This is another day of brilliant sunshine, but it's still somewhat chilly with our high stopping around 46.
MONDAY: Clouds quickly gather again with some rain arriving in the afternoon and at night. The high is 50.
TUESDAY: Look for cloudy skies with some additional rain possible. The high improves to 58.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will increase. Some afternoon showers can't be ruled out. The high is 62.
