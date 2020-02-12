weather

AccuWeather: Pleasant today, warmer and more humid soon

By
AccuWeather: Turning Warmer, Increasing Clouds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun fades behind high clouds today, but it's warm and pleasant overall with light winds, low humidity and a high of 77.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies and a comfortable low of 60 in Philadelphia with some suburbs in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine fades behind thicker clouds as the day goes on. Any showers appear to stay well north and west of our region. The high is a warm 79.

THURSDAY: The humidity increases and our temperatures begin to climb. Look for a rather cloudy and humid day with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms popping up at times through the day. There's a slight chance of a severe storm or two. The high is 80.

FRIDAY: Another warm and humid day is on tap with an additional chance of showers and thunderstorms. Our high hits 79.

SATURDAY: The weekend is looking warm and humid. On Saturday, a lingering shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Our high is a somewhat sticky 85.

SUNDAY: Look for another warm and humid day with a mix of clouds and sun. It looks dry, but sweaty with a high around 88.

MONDAY: Look for the return of hot and humid weather with partly sunny skies and a high of 90.

TUESDAY: It's another hot and humid one with partly sunny skies and a high of 91.

