AccuWeather: Pleasant today, warmer and more humid soon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun fades behind high clouds today, but it's warm and pleasant overall with light winds, low humidity and a high of 77.
TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies and a comfortable low of 60 in Philadelphia with some suburbs in the mid-50s.
WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine fades behind thicker clouds as the day goes on. Any showers appear to stay well north and west of our region. The high is a warm 79.
THURSDAY: The humidity increases and our temperatures begin to climb. Look for a rather cloudy and humid day with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms popping up at times through the day. There's a slight chance of a severe storm or two. The high is 80.
FRIDAY: Another warm and humid day is on tap with an additional chance of showers and thunderstorms. Our high hits 79.
SATURDAY: The weekend is looking warm and humid. On Saturday, a lingering shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Our high is a somewhat sticky 85.
SUNDAY: Look for another warm and humid day with a mix of clouds and sun. It looks dry, but sweaty with a high around 88.
MONDAY: Look for the return of hot and humid weather with partly sunny skies and a high of 90.
TUESDAY: It's another hot and humid one with partly sunny skies and a high of 91.
