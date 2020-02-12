Weather

AccuWeather: Pleasant Wednesday, A Soaking Rain Thursday Morning

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some early rain and drizzle gave way to gradual drying during the afternoon with a few sunny breaks and a high of 57.

TONIGHT: Look for clearing and chilly overnight lows. In Philadelphia, we'll drop to 38. Some outlying suburbs could dip into the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: This is a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and a nice, above-average high of 58. Some high clouds will roll in during the afternoon, but it should still be relatively bright.

THURSDAY: Clouds return with rain at times, especially in the morning. 1/2" to 1" of rain is possible, enough to put some puddles on roads. Some sun returns late in the afternoon with a mild high of 65. SPRING ARRIVES at 11:49 at night.

FRIDAY: Clouds will give way to occasional sunny breaks. A few showers are possible, especially later in the day, but it's not a wash-out. The big story is the high temperature: 78. That's only 5 degrees off the record high of 83 set back in 1945 and the warmest day of the year!

SATURDAY: A front sweeps through and we're left with a mostly sunny, but breezy and much cooler start to the weekend with a high of only 49 and wind chills in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: This is another day of brilliant sunshine, but it's still somewhat chilly with our high stopping around 46.

MONDAY: Sun gives way to clouds with some rain arriving at night. The high is 51.

TUESDAY: Look for cloudy skies with some showers possible. The high is 58.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More TOP STORIES News