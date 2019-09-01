AccuWeather: Pop Up Showers Labor Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Becoming slightly more humid. Lows 63-69.
MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. There will be some sunny breaks, but there could also be a shower or thunderstorm around as well. High 85.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and sticky. High 84.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 90. Heat index 93.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 73.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Watching Dorian's moisture as the storm passes by to our east. High 71.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, comfortable. High 78.
SUNDAY: Sun, some clouds a passing shower. High 78.
