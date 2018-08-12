AccuWeather: Pop Up T'Storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and very humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 86.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lows 68-73.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and very humid with numerous showers and heavy thunderstorms during the afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible along with flash flooding in some areas. High 83.
TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, muggy. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84.
WEDNESDAY: Sun, few clouds. Turning much warmer by afternoon. High 89.
THURSDAY: Hot and steamy. High 90. Heat Index 92-95.
FRIDAY: Hot and humid. A pop up afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 90. Heat Index 92-95.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm possible. High 85.
