AccuWeather: Pop Up T'Storm

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and very humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 86.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lows 68-73.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and very humid with numerous showers and heavy thunderstorms during the afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible along with flash flooding in some areas. High 83.TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, muggy. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84.WEDNESDAY: Sun, few clouds. Turning much warmer by afternoon. High 89.THURSDAY: Hot and steamy. High 90. Heat Index 92-95.FRIDAY: Hot and humid. A pop up afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 90. Heat Index 92-95.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm possible. High 85.-----