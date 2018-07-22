AccuWeather: Pop-Up T'Storms This Week

WEATHER

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather on Action News at 6 p.m., July 22, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lows 72-74.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy with showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some of these storms will produce heavy rainfall. High 82.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm around during the afternoon. High 86.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun, humid. A shower or thunderstorm is likely late in the day. High 82.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. High 84.

FRIDAY: Very warm, muggy. Look for a combination of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a pop up afternoon thunderstorm. High 86.

SATURDAY: Seasonably warm with a chance of a thunderstorm. High 86.

SUNDAY: Humid with clouds and sun. A pop-up thunderstorm possible. High 84.
