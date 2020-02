AccuWeather: Possible snow showers, squalls

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Expect mostly cloudy skies today with limited sunshine and a cold wind. But between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., a couple of snow showers and a brief snow squall are likely to push through parts of our viewing area (mainly north and west of the city). If you are going to be traveling today, take a peek at the radar before you go. If you encounter a snow squall expect a brief, sudden, sharp drop in the visibility along with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Take your time and be safe out there. It will be windy and cold with a high of 38. Winds WNW 15-25 mph with gusts closer to 30 mph at times. Wind chills in the mid 20's.TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 21-25.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 47.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some rain is likely at night. High 59.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers around. High 62.WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and mild with some rain. High 63.THURSDAY: Partly sunny, still mild. High 55.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A shower is possible. High 50.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app