AccuWeather: Preview of summer coming very soon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear overnight. Perfect viewing for our full pink supermoon. It will seem brighter and larger due to a closer approach to earth than the moon's normal orbit. Lows in the 40s.
TUESDAY: Our winds switch to the southwest and temperatures will warm quickly reaching the low 60s by lunch time. We then head into the mid 70s by late afternoon making for a delightful day with just some high cirrus streaming across the otherwise sunny sky.
WEDNESDAY: Those southwesterly winds continue on Wednesday and are set to have a sudden jump into summer with highs reaching the mid 80s and dewpoints rising into the mid to upper 50s adding a touch of humidity. Officially we are posting a high of 86. The record for the date is 90 from 1990. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds.
THURSDAY: Our dewpoints will try to jump into the low 60s as a boundary passes through in the morning. Even though temperatures stay in the low 80s it looks very dirty with cloud cover. At some point we may see a shower or t'storm, but nothing overly organized at this point. We await a cold front to arrive sometime on Friday to knock temperatures down.
FRIDAY: Some morning showers are possible, but overall, this is a partly sunny, breezy day with a less intense high of 71.
SATURDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies for the start of your weekend with a cool breeze and a high of 67.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies seem likely with less of a breeze and a slightly improved high of 69.
MONDAY: It's mostly sunny with a pleasant high of 72.
