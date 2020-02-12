weather

AccuWeather: Preview of summer coming very soon

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Preview of summer coming very soon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear overnight. Perfect viewing for our full pink supermoon. It will seem brighter and larger due to a closer approach to earth than the moon's normal orbit. Lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Our winds switch to the southwest and temperatures will warm quickly reaching the low 60s by lunch time. We then head into the mid 70s by late afternoon making for a delightful day with just some high cirrus streaming across the otherwise sunny sky.

WEDNESDAY: Those southwesterly winds continue on Wednesday and are set to have a sudden jump into summer with highs reaching the mid 80s and dewpoints rising into the mid to upper 50s adding a touch of humidity. Officially we are posting a high of 86. The record for the date is 90 from 1990. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds.

THURSDAY: Our dewpoints will try to jump into the low 60s as a boundary passes through in the morning. Even though temperatures stay in the low 80s it looks very dirty with cloud cover. At some point we may see a shower or t'storm, but nothing overly organized at this point. We await a cold front to arrive sometime on Friday to knock temperatures down.

FRIDAY: Some morning showers are possible, but overall, this is a partly sunny, breezy day with a less intense high of 71.

SATURDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies for the start of your weekend with a cool breeze and a high of 67.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies seem likely with less of a breeze and a slightly improved high of 69.

MONDAY: It's mostly sunny with a pleasant high of 72.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
Food innovation reduces reliance on animals and water
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Murphy boosts indoor capacity limits for proms, weddings
Biden will announce new CDC mask guidance Tuesday, sources say
Car split in half after violent crash on Roosevelt Blvd.
Pa. population lag costs state electoral vote, US House seat
American tourists may be allowed to travel to Europe this summer
Lower Merion investigating COVID outbreak in 2nd grade class
Justice Department opens policing probe over Breonna Taylor death
Show More
Man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID
Insomnia Cookies opens hidden CookieLab in South Philly
Most memorable moments from the 93rd Oscars
Delaware officer fighting for his life after assault at home; suspect arrested
Hundreds fight mock battle for rights to the name Josh
More TOP STORIES News