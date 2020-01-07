AccuWeather: Quick Hit Of Wet Snow This Evening, Slushy Spots Possible

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds increased today with a high of 46 degrees. So, the ground is warm ahead of evening snow. This will help limit snowfall accumulations.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until midnight for the heart of our area. This is where minor snow accumulations are possible, generally a coating to 2" on grassy surfaces.
The biggest issue with the evening rush is visibility due to falling rain and wet snow
TONIGHT: Any lingering snow ends around 11PM. Some clearing is possible toward morning. The low is 32.
WEDNESDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with blustery, windy conditions and some flurries or even some passing snow squalls midday as a cold front moves in. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for most of our area for gust near 50 mph, giving us wind chills in the 30s most of the day. The high is 42.
THURSDAY: Sunshine will be the dominant feature with a few cirrus clouds around at times. Winds will drop off, but it's colder with our highs topping out at about 36.
FRIDAY: Our next warm front arrives, delivering lots of clouds and the chance of rain late in the day or at night. The high shoots up to a much milder 53.
SATURDAY: This is an unusually mild day with a high of 66, tying our record high of 66 set back in 1975. But it's also mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or two around.
SUNDAY: Clouds remain dominant and some rain is possible, especially in the morning. It's not quite as mild, but still well above average with a high of 60.
MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a cooler high of 50.
TUESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with the arrival of another front. A period of rain can't be ruled out. The high is 50.
