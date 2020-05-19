AccuWeather: Quiet and breezy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: We'll see patchy clouds. It's still breezy and cool with a low of 50.
WEDNESDAY: Much like Tuesday with sunshine and some high clouds. You will notice more clouds in the morning compared to the afternoon. It's still somewhat breezy. High is 65.
THURSDAY: Any morning clouds will lead to lots of sun for the majority of the day. Less wind and a high of 70.
FRIDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with a couple showers around in the afternoon. The high improves to a seasonable 73.
SATURDAY: Still unsettled with lots of clouds and a shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening, but most of the day is likely dry. It's also warm with a high of 77.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A big improvement compared to Friday and Saturday. We hit 73 for a high.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): This looks like a gorgeous holiday, even though you may be spending it with a smaller group than usual. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 75.
TUESDAY: It's very warm with partly sunny skies and a high of 80.
