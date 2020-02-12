AccuWeather: Quiet End To The Week, Cold Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning snow showers and flurries gave way to a bright, but cold afternoon with a high of 41 and gusty winds making it feel like below freezing.
TONIGHT: Skies clear, but it's still brisk and cold with a low of 26 in Philadelphia and some suburbs in the low 20s.
THURSDAY: Morning clouds give way to a mostly sunny day, but still brisk and chilly with high rebounding to 45.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected in the morning, with clouds increasing during the afternoon as a cold front approaches. The high hits 44. It will still be somewhat breezy.
SATURDAY: Colder air sweeps back into the region for the weekend with morning sunshine giving way to more clouds in the afternoon. Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid 20s. The afternoon high is 34 with a blustery wind making it feel more like the low 20s.
SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny, but cold day with sunrise temperatures in the teens and low 20s and an afternoon high of just 36.
MONDAY: It remains cold with a high of 36. An approaching system will dish clouds back into the region with a wintry mix possible in the midday and evening.
TUESDAY: This is a mainly cloudy day with a mix of rain, ice and snow possible, mainly in the morning, with much of the region looking at rain and areas to the north seeing some mixing. This is obviously a long way off and lots can change, but Monday into Tuesday morning is a time period to watch. The high hits 37.
WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a cold high of 38.
