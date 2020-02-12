AccuWeather: Quiet January Weather Through the Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had plenty of sunshine today. It was breezy at times, but not as windy as yesterday, with a relatively mild high of 45.
TONIGHT: Skies will be mainly clear with less wind, but it will be cold with overnight lows dipping to 28 in Philadelphia and 22 in colder suburbs.
FRIDAY: We're looking at sun mixing with high clouds, as a large area of low pressure exits the east coast to our south. The farther south you are, the more clouds you'll see; areas to the north will see a bit more sun. The high slips to 42.
SATURDAY: Sunshine will dominate the skies with a few occasional clouds around at times. It will be brisk and seasonable, with a high of 42
SUNDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a slightly improved high of 43. Winds will probably be lighter.
MONDAY: Sun will mix with a few occasional clouds with another high around 41.
TUESDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies. A coastal low may track close enough to bring us a bit of snow mixed with rain, but it does not look like a big impact storm for us and could even end up missing our area. We get another high around 40.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun with a slightly improved high of 42. A lingering rain or snow shower can't be ruled out, depending on the track of that Tuesday storm.
THURSDAY: We're expecting partly sunny skies and a high of 46.
