AccuWeather: Quiet pattern continues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. The winds will diminish quickly. Lows 23-28.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, nice. Just a few cirrus clouds in the moring. High 43.
MONDAY: Lots of high clouds and very dim sun. This is due to a storm sliding way to our south and we get brushed by the northern extent of the clouds. High 43.
TUESDAY: The sun is back in control with only a few cirrus clouds. The high of 44 is 4 degrees above our normal of 40.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High 46
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and milder. We will be ahead of a cold front, so highs will surge to the low 50s!
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a shower. High 47.
More TOP STORIES News