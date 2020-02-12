weather

AccuWeather: Quiet pattern continues

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. The winds will diminish quickly. Lows 23-28.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, nice. Just a few cirrus clouds in the moring. High 43.

MONDAY: Lots of high clouds and very dim sun. This is due to a storm sliding way to our south and we get brushed by the northern extent of the clouds. High 43.

TUESDAY: The sun is back in control with only a few cirrus clouds. The high of 44 is 4 degrees above our normal of 40.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High 46

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and milder. We will be ahead of a cold front, so highs will surge to the low 50s!

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a shower. High 47.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
2020 was tied for the hottest year ever recorded
Montco community members take new measures amid Code Blue advisory
Christmas Eve storm causes flooding, power outages
White Christmas? Here's the Christmas 2020 forecast as of now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man seen with Pelosi's lectern; Horned QAnon promoter charged
Trump asked GA official to 'find the fraud' in another call: Source
Virus, injuries leave 76ers set to play with 7 players
Trump supporter who died followed QAnon conspiracy
Democrats plan lightning-fast Trump impeachment, want him out now
Shooting investigation shut down I-95 SB for hours in Northeast Philadelphia
Patient charged in Bensalem chiropractor's death
Show More
No winner in Mega Millions; Powerball jackpot $470 million for Saturday
Boeing carrying 62 goes missing after taking off in Indonesia
Farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets
Driver faces charges after crashing into vehicle, flipping over
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in police custody in NYC
More TOP STORIES News