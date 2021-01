AccuWeather: Quiet pattern continues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. The winds will diminish quickly. Lows 23-28.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, nice. Just a few cirrus clouds in the moring. High 43.MONDAY: Lots of high clouds and very dim sun. This is due to a storm sliding way to our south and we get brushed by the northern extent of the clouds. High 43.TUESDAY: The sun is back in control with only a few cirrus clouds. The high of 44 is 4 degrees above our normal of 40.WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High 46THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and milder. We will be ahead of a cold front, so highs will surge to the low 50s!FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a shower. High 47.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app