AccuWeather: Quiet Week Ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows 31-34.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 46.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 43.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. High 42.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 41.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. High 43.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. High 47.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain possible. High 47.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. We're watching a coastal storm that could bring more rain to the viewing area. Maybe even a wintry mix north and west. High 47.
