AccuWeather: Quiet Week Ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows 31-34.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 46.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 43.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. High 42.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 41.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. High 43.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. High 47.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain possible. High 47.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. We're watching a coastal storm that could bring more rain to the viewing area. Maybe even a wintry mix north and west. High 47.

