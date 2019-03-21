AccuWeather: Rain All Day Today, Steadiest This Afternoon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5209565" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on March 21, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rain will be with us all day and becomes steadier during the afternoon and evening. Some street flooding is possible where any heavier downpours develop. The rain tapers off late tonight. Our afternoon high is a damp, cool 50.TONIGHT: Rain tapers overnight, but winds begin to build by dawn. The low is a blustery 44.FRIDAY: Sunshine mixes with clouds and it's very windy with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph through the day. A few more sprinkles and showers are possible, especially in the afternoon. The high is 52.SATURDAY: We have abundant sunshine, but winds will still gust to about 40 to 50 mph, with a slightly cooler with a high of just 48. The winds die down at night, hopefully in time for the Union match at 7:30 p.m..SUNDAY: With the next system delayed, this looks like a generally sunny day with a few patchy clouds around. We also see a surge of milder air with our high climbing to 60 degrees.MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies as our next frontal boundary arrives. Some showers are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. It's still mild with another high around 60.TUESDAY: Clouds hang tough. Another shower is possible, especially south of Philadelphia in Delaware and South Jersey. It's windy and dramatically cooler with a high of just 46.WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, some showers and a high around 50.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun and we get a cool high of 54 (chilly but dry for the Phillies home opener at 3 p.m.).--------------------