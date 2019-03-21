AccuWeather: Rain All Day Today, Steadiest This Afternoon

TONIGHT: Rain tapers overnight, but winds begin to build by dawn. The low is a blustery 44.
FRIDAY: Sunshine mixes with clouds and it's very windy with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph through the day. A few more sprinkles and showers are possible, especially in the afternoon. The high is 52.
SATURDAY: We have abundant sunshine, but winds will still gust to about 40 to 50 mph, with a slightly cooler with a high of just 48. The winds die down at night, hopefully in time for the Union match at 7:30 p.m..
SUNDAY: With the next system delayed, this looks like a generally sunny day with a few patchy clouds around. We also see a surge of milder air with our high climbing to 60 degrees.
MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies as our next frontal boundary arrives. Some showers are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. It's still mild with another high around 60.
TUESDAY: Clouds hang tough. Another shower is possible, especially south of Philadelphia in Delaware and South Jersey. It's windy and dramatically cooler with a high of just 46.
WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, some showers and a high around 50.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun and we get a cool high of 54 (chilly but dry for the Phillies home opener at 3 p.m.).
