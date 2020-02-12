Weather

AccuWeather: Rain and Drizzle Today, More Rain Wednesday Night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Most of the morning looks wet with more spotty showers and drizzle this afternoon. The clouds hang tough. Our high is 51. Winds are light.

David Murphy with AccuWeather on Action News Mornings, February 25, 2020



TONIGHT: Some lingering drizzle and light shower activity lingers into the evening before we see some drying overnight. It remains rather cloudy and some patchy fog is possible by morning. The low is 45.

WEDNESDAY: This is another cloudy day with an occasional sprinkle or some drizzle. Steadier rain arrives later at night, along with some possible thunder. The high is 52.

THURSDAY: The rain is over and some sun returns, but this is a windy and brisk day with a cooler high of 46. Winds will gust 40 to 45 mph at times.

FRIDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. It's brisk and colder with a high of just 40. A stray flurry or snow shower is possible.

SATURDAY: The cold and brisk pattern continues with a mix of clouds and sun, a somewhat brisk breeze and a high of just 38.

SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny, but chilly end to the weekend with a high of 40. Winds will be lighter.

MONDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies. It will still be a chilly day, but not quite as cold with a high of 45.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sunny breaks. A shower is possible. The high rebounds to 56.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
