AccuWeather: Rain and Ice Continues

TODAY: The Winter Weather Advisory in the Immediate NW suburbs continues until 10am and in Lehigh and Northampton counties it lasts until 1pm. The Winter Weather Warning in the Poconos isn't lifted until 6pm. The rest of the area will see periods of rain today with ponding on the roadways. The rain ends later this evening and it's clear and colder tonight. High: 42.
WEDNESDAY: The winds pick up and it's a chilly day with partly sunny skies. We can't rule out a snow shower in the afternoon, especially north and west. High: 39.
THURSDAY: Wind chills will be in the single digits for the morning commute. Despite beautiful sunshine it's very cold with a high around 29.
FRIDAY: This is another mostly sunny day and not as bitter with our high climbing to 36.
SATURDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with a slightly milder high of 40.
SUNDAY: Look for a partly sunny end to the weekend with an improved high around 47.
MONDAY: This is yet another partly sunny, seasonable day with another high around 48.
