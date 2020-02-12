Weather

AccuWeather: Rain and Raw Today With Wet Snowflakes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It will be a raw, damp Friday followed by a windy Saturday.

FRIDAY: It's breezy with lots of clouds and some rain at times during the afternoon. There's a chance some of the rain might mix with or change over to wet snowflakes, especially north and west of the city. Since the ground is so warm, any snowflakes should melt on roads. High: 47.

SATURDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine. It's windy and chilly with a high of 46. Don't forget to set your clocks forward as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday.
SUNDAY: Milder air rebounds and we'll see plenty of sunshine. High 60.

MONDAY: It's very warm with a mix of clouds and sun. High: 68.

TUESDAY: It's stays warm with mostly cloudy skies. High: 65.

WEDNESDAY: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a some showers at night. The high drops to 57.

THURSDAY: Morning rain is possible, followed by afternoon clearing. The high hits 57.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
