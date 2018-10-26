WEATHER

AccuWeather: Rain and wind moving in overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on October 26, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says 1-2" of rain is likely through Saturday. The bigger issue will be strong gusty winds late tonight through Saturday morning which could bring down branches and power lines.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with rain developing. The rain becomes heavy at times after midnight. The winds will begin to pick up as well as the storm gets closer. Winds NE 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Lows 41-45.

SATURDAY: Windswept rain will be wrapping through the region at dawn and through most of the morning. Rain will be heavy at times, especially in the morning, before tapering in the afternoon (but even the afternoon looks damp). High 56.

We have an AccuWeather Alert for Friday night into the first half of Saturday for the combination of heavy rain and strong, gusty winds. The key time: 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. Rainfall: 1-2" (no significant flooding issues anticipated).

Wind Gusts: 40-50 mph inland with 50-60 mph gusts along the coast. Winds are the biggest concern with branches and power lines possibly coming down. Avoid any downed wires, even if they look dead.

Coastal Flooding: Saturday morning's high tides (9 to 10 am) along the oceanfront are at risk for minor to moderate flooding.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with some peeks of sun in the afternoon. Some additional rain is possible at night. High 57.

MONDAY: Cloudy and damp during the morning with some rain possible. By afternoon we'll see a mixture of sun and clouds. It will turn rather breezy again. High 58.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High 59.

WEDNESDAY (HALLOWEEN): We are improving the holiday forecast! We still have mostly sunny skies in play for afternoon Halloween parades in school parking lots. But we are bumping up numbers. It now appears that a southerly flow kicks in, bringing milder air into the region and giving us an afternoon high of 67. That means temperatures will likely still be in the low 60's during the evening, cool but not as chilly as what models were originally suggesting.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun. High 67.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain developing. High 63.

Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Adam Joseph's Fall Adventures in Spring City, Pa.
Cecily Tynan visits with Charlotte, the Sloth at the Philadelphia Zoo
Coastal storm could bring windy, wet weekend to Philly area
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
More Weather
Top Stories
3rd grader dies suddenly at Philadelphia school
Florida man taken into custody in suspicious packages case
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
With Eagles in London, fans ready for a morning party
Can Eagles fans talk like a Brit? Let's find out...
Slain track star paid her killer $1K so he wouldn't post compromising photos, police say
Goodwill workers in NJ find original 1774 'rebel' newspaper
Fox runs into popular Delaware beach restaurant
Show More
5 people rescued from raging fire in Frankford
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Bucks County
Dangerous intersection has neighbors begging for city to intervene
Eagles arrive in London
More News