AccuWeather: Rain Arrives Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy. Some rain developing late (mainly south). Lows 39-45.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with periods of rain and drizzle. Some of it will be heavy at times, especially around midday. High 56.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Periods of rain and drizzle. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. Becoming windy during the afternoon. High 70.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy. High 63.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 55.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy with some rain likely during the afternoon. High 57.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, brisk and chilly. High 49.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High; 50.

