AccuWeather: Rain At Times, Cooler Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Periods of rain with occasional downpours are passing through during the morning with a more spotty brand of shower activity lingering into the afternoon and early evening. Our latest heat wave ends today in a big way. The high is only 80 in Philadelphia with many neighborhoods holding in the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions with some fog possibly developing overnight. The low is 72.
SATURDAY: The rain is gone and we get a nice, mostly sunny start to the weekend with some occasional patchy clouds and a high of 87.
SUNDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun, rising humidity and a hotter high of 90. Thunderstorms are possible at times and some of these could become strong.
MONDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's warm and humid. The high is 84. Some showers and thunderstorms could pop up at night with the approach of Hurricane Isaias.
TUESDAY: All eyes are on the coast as Isaias will likely be passing us by. Right now, the most likely track keeps the center of the hurricane off our coast, but close enough to bring some tropical showers and thunderstorms through the region. A closer track is still possible, however, which would mean even more rain and perhaps some strong winds. Clearly, we'll have to watch the evolution of this storm closely. The high is 82.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still humid. Some lingering showers and storms can't be ruled out, depending on the position of Isaias and how much moisture the storm delivers as it passes by. The high is 85.
THURSDAY: This is yet another sticky day with partly sunny skies and another chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high is 86.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely with another shower or thunderstorm in the picture. Our high stops at about 85.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Rain At Times, Cooler Today
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More