weather

AccuWeather: Rain at times this morning

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Cloudy and damp this morning with periods of rain, ending midday. Some sunny breaks are possible this afternoon. Otherwise, it's a fairly mild day. High 55.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 41.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 47.
MONDAY: A leftover shower is likely early. Otherwise, clouds will give way to some sunshine. It is expected to be a windy day with gusts up to 45 mph at times. High 52.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High 39.

WEDNESDAY: Some sun early. The clouds will roll in by afternoon and a couple of showers are possible (most of the steadier rain looks to be south of the city). High 46.

THURSDAY: We'll see lots of clouds, some sun, with the chance of a shower. The high climbs to 54.

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sunshine with a shower possible and a cooler high of 47.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Snow-weary residents dig out again in Montgomery County
"Snow angels" help dig out Action News van
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston, raises millions for Texas
Veteran dies from hypothermia while seeking oxygen after Texas power loss
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly eases some restrictions; limited sports attendance to be allowed
Shooting leaves 2 people injured at Lehigh County Walmart: Police
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID vaccine from J&J
Doctor who oversaw Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial is very optimistic
Police investigate cell phone store robberies in Philly and suburbs
Images released of suspects in shooting near Olney Transportation Center
Philly leaders say they face an uphill battle in call for gun laws
Show More
West Chester's historic stainless steel diner pushes through pandemic
Mural honors Philadelphia's Freedom Fighters
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill
Philly to open 3rd mass COVID vaccination clinic Saturday
'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' and the Philadelphia connections
More TOP STORIES News