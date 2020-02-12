AccuWeather: Rain at times this morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Cloudy and damp this morning with periods of rain, ending midday. Some sunny breaks are possible this afternoon. Otherwise, it's a fairly mild day. High 55.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 41.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 47.
MONDAY: A leftover shower is likely early. Otherwise, clouds will give way to some sunshine. It is expected to be a windy day with gusts up to 45 mph at times. High 52.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High 39.
WEDNESDAY: Some sun early. The clouds will roll in by afternoon and a couple of showers are possible (most of the steadier rain looks to be south of the city). High 46.
THURSDAY: We'll see lots of clouds, some sun, with the chance of a shower. The high climbs to 54.
FRIDAY: Clouds, some sunshine with a shower possible and a cooler high of 47.
