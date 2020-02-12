Weather

AccuWeather: Rain At Times Today, Nice Again Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a cloudy day with off and on rain. It's also cooler with a high of just 48.

TONIGHT: Rain tapers quickly this evening and we get partial clearing overnight. The low is a bit colder at 37.

THURSDAY: Nice weather returns. Look for sun, a few clouds and a milder high of 60. This will be a perfect day to get outdoors and shake off some of that cabin fever, as long as we're maintaining social distance, of course!

FRIDAY: Clouds roar right back and we end up with a mostly cloudy day with some showers at times, mainly in the morning. It's breezy with a high of 60.

SATURDAY: Look for overcast skies with a chance of more rain at times. The high cools to 52.

SUNDAY: Clouds will linger and some occasional rain is still possible. The high zips all the way up to 67.

MONDAY: It's a nice start to the work week. Clouds mix with sun. The high is a comfortable 60.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another seasonably comfortable high of 60.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds gather again and another round of spring time rain appears likely. The high again around 60.

More TOP STORIES News