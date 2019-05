AccuWeather: Rain continues Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and damp with drizzle. Spotty light rain is possible from time to time. Lows 42-46.MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. Still on the chilly side. High 55.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with spotty showers. High 58.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 68.THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 70.FRIDAY: Clouds and sun, warmer. High 72.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. High 78.SUNDAY: Clouds and sunshine. Warmer 80.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app