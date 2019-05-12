Weather

AccuWeather: Rain continues Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather on Action News at 6 a.m., May 12, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and damp with drizzle. Spotty light rain is possible from time to time. Lows 42-46.

MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times. Still on the chilly side. High 55.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with spotty showers. High 58.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 68.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 70.

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun, warmer. High 72.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. High 78.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sunshine. Warmer 80.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Officer shoots man following chaotic traffic stop
Dog killed in family's backyard, police say
Meghan, Harry release new royal baby photo for Mother's Day
Woman found shot to death, sitting in car
Rideshare cars have more germs than toilet seat, study says
Bond set for suspect in Maleah Davis' disappearance
Show More
Atlantic City Rail Line up and running
Eagles to add Kessler to QB mix, source says
Dennis Rodman accused of stealing from yoga studio
Man found dead in Langhorne identified; police search for his vehicle
Child and woman shot during Mother's Day party
More TOP STORIES News